Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich - from Al Mayadeen .

Since the end of the 42-day-long 1st phase of the ceasefire between Little Satan (a.k.a Israel) and Hamas last Saturday, 1st March 2025 (see my previous original article for more context), the Zionists have gone on a rampage, stopping flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza and even considering cutting off electricity. This has emboldened arch-Zionists such as the Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and the former Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. As reported by Al Mayadeen, the former wrote the following on The Jerusalem Post:

The next step in the war in Gaza will be cutting off the electricity and water, and opening the gates of hell on Gaza with a powerful, deadly, and quick attack.

…while the latter was quoted as saying:

Suffocate Hamas and make it surrender and return all our hostages. To make this happen, Gaza must endure hell. And hell also means bombing all the aid depots that Hamas holds. I call on the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] to announce that Israel will take these steps, before returning to fighting, which of course must also happen. Harming an Israeli hostage will be met with the execution of terrorists in Israeli prisons through emergency regulations, and the permanent imposition of sovereignty over large areas in the Gaza Strip. These are not trivial steps for those who hold progressive values, but for the only Jewish state in the Middle East surrounded by a host of enemies who seek its destruction, these are necessary steps for its continued existence.

Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz - from Al Mayadeen .

As if the above was not enough, the Israeli Ambassador to the Outlaw US Empire, Yechiel Leiter, described the movement of Egyptian troops toward the northern Sinai, which borders Israel and Gaza, a “very serious violation” - of course, Israel can invade other countries (e.g. Lebanon and Syria) with impunity, but other countries should not even dare to put troops on their own borders!

Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz was even more direct, threatening Egypt, while at the same time calling it “the largest and strongest Arab country”. In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen, he said that he will not allow Egyptian “violations” of the Camp David agreement of 1978, described as “a historic leadership decision”, or “disruption to infrastructure”; on the other hand, Herzi Halevi, the outgoing Israeli military Chief-of-Staff, was quoted by Israeli Channel 14 as saying:

We are very concerned about this. This is not at the top of our priorities. We have to give priority to our problems. Egypt has a large army. It has advanced weapons, advanced aircraft, advanced submarines, and missile ships. We believe that this is not a threat now, but this situation can change in a moment. In 2011, [Mohamed] Morsi took power with the Muslim Brotherhood. Suddenly, this entire army had another leadership, which could have suddenly turned against you.

Incidentally, speaking of Egypt, it is worth reporting that its plan of reconstruction for Gaza was revealed and discussed at the emergency summit of the Arab leaders held in Cairo earlier today, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article, where you can find more details; to be honest, there have been so many (failed) reconstruction plans for Gaza, even before 7th October 2023, that I see it with some scepticism. After all, what’s the point of making such reconstruction plans, if the situation in Palestine is not resolved for good? What’s the point of rebuilding Gaza, if it is going to be destroyed again by the Zionists with ordnance provided by the Anglo-Zionists?

Unfortunately, the Zionists have been on a rampage not just with words, but also with fire; in fact, according to a recent study from the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, cited by Al Mayadeen, the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) and Israeli settlers launched more than 1,700 attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank over the last month!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Despite clear violations of the ceasefire agreement (see this Al Mayadeen article for a list of violations, provided by senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan), yesterday (Monday 3rd March 2025) the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu denied that his country breached it, arguing instead that Israel has…

the right at any moment from Day 42 to drop out of the negotiations and return to fighting if we are under the impression that the talks are pointless. There is a proposal in front of us. We are still in the agreement, we are not violating the agreement, but we are not returning immediately to war. Who knows, we might need to. [Addressing Hamas directly] If you do not release our hostages, there will be consequences that you can’t even imagine. We won’t stop until we achieve all the goals of victory.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen. Meanwhile, violent clashes erupted between Knesset ushers and several families of captives and settlers killed on 7th October 2023, as the latter tried to enter the gallery of the Knesset visitors’ gallery. The October Council, which represents survivors, former captives, and families of Israelis killed on the day of al-Aqsa Flood operation, issued a statement asking for the resignation of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana:

Yesterday we sent a letter to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, announcing the intention of dozens of bereaved families to come to the guest gallery and watch the discussion on establishing a state commission of inquiry. The violence directed at the families of the October Council is unacceptable. By ordering bereaved families to be beaten by the Knesset Guard, [he has caused] the entire State of Israel to be ashamed of him. Our patience is running out.

And opposition leader Yair Lapid addressed Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset stating:

The greatest disaster that has happened to the Jewish people since the Holocaust belongs to you. It will always belong to you. Any person on whose watch this disaster happened would take it with him to his grave until his last day.

Finally, Netanyahu had to face also a dispute which involved also the Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar and the Israeli army's officer in charge of the captives file and which escalated into a heated exchange of insults during a government meeting, as reported by Israeli Channel 13 and Al Mayadeen, which quoted Ronen Bar as saying: