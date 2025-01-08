Note to subscribers: the article exceeds the length limits of the e-mail. To read it in its entirety, just click on the title to open the full online version.

Hamas' representative in Lebanon Ahmad Abdul Hadi - from Al Mayadeen .

In the night between 6th and 7th January 2025 Hamas representative in Lebanon Ahmad Abdul Hadi issued the following optimistic statements to Al Mayadeen regarding the possibility of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, as reported in its Short News (see also this article - all emphasis mine):

All the controversial and outstanding points were resolved in the Doha negotiations. Hamas exhibited great flexibility in order to reach an agreement in the Doha negotiations. Hamas insisted that the agreement include a clear commitment to a full end of the war, a full withdrawal from Gaza, and the return of the displaced. After agreeing on all the terms of the agreement, the ball is now in Netanyahu’s court, and he is the one who can obstruct the agreement or sign it. The atmosphere in general indicates that the deal is comprehensive and not partial, for a complete end to the aggression, and the complete withdrawal of the enemy. There is no longer any justification or excuse for Netanyahu to obstruct this agreement as he has done in the past. Things are supposed to proceed in the right direction, but we cannot be certain because Netanyahu is known for his deceit.

The Al Mayadeen article in the link above also mentions that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed confidence last Monday, 6th January 2025, that a ceasefire agreement in Gaza would be reached soon:

We very much want to bring this over the finish line in the next two weeks. If we don't get it across the finish line in the next two weeks, I'm confident that it will get its completion at some point, hopefully sooner rather than later.

By the way, Blinken has also declared that a genocide is happening in Sudan, but not in Gaza, as Caitlin Johnstone wrote on her latest article!

I have always been very sceptical of US officials’ statements on this matter, as they have never materialized in 1 year and 4 months, and I have rarely reported on speculations on a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, especially if reported by Western mainstream media (MSM), however it is quite rare for a Hamas representative to be so optimistic; not only this, but in the afternoon of Tuesday 7th January 2025 Al Mayadeen reported that Israeli media had quoted Natan Eshel, aide to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as saying:

We call for an end to the war, as its continuation incurs heavy losses in the lives of soldiers and the wounded. The war has yielded little to no results in terms of the return of the "hostages" or security achievements.

I do not recall anyone close to Benjamin Netanyahu saying anything like this ever before - please feel free to correct me if I am wrong in the comments.

Hopefully we are getting close to a ceasefire in Gaza!

The fact that we do not hear much about this from news media outlets is a good sign, in my humble opinion, because diplomacy works best behind closed doors and not with public statements, as it has been in ~1.5 year.

However, it must be said that recent statements (or shall we say “threats”?!) by US President-Elect Donald J. Trump do not bode well. In fact, as reported by The Hill, during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida “The Donald” repeated the same threats he issued a month ago, if Hamas does not release the Israeli hostages (see my article in the link below):

It will not be good for Hamas, and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone. All hell will break out. I don’t have to say anymore, but that’s what it is.

Nevertheless, at the same press conference, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who had just returned from discussions in Doha (Qatar), said that he is hopeful that a ceasefire deal is achieved ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration on 20th January 2025:

I believe we’ve been on the verge of it. I don’t want to discuss sort of what’s delayed it..

Let’s keep our fingers crossed or the situation in the Middle East may escalate out of control.

By the way, Donald J. Trump has not even ruled out the use of military force of to seize control of Greenland and the Panama Canal, as reported by Associated Press (see also Larry C. Johnson’s latest post on his blog). But… hey, if Putin invades Ukraine to protect Russians and Russophones, that’s bad; if Trump threatens the same in Greenland and Panama, that’s fine, he is probably just joking!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Speaking of expansionism, an official social media account named named “Israel Speaks Arabic” and affiliated to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, shared an image of a map of the “Kingdoms of Israel and Judah” (see tweet below), allegedly dating back to over 900 BCE, that includes Palestinian, Jordanian, Syrian, and Lebanese territories as part of it, stirring protest from Nabil Abu Rudeineh, Palestinian Authority spokesperson, who condemned the map as “a blatant violation of all international legitimacy resolutions and international law”, and from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, describing the Israeli map as “provocative and baseless” and “falsely claim[ing] historical territorial rights for Israel”, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Imagine if Italy claimed most of Europe, North Africa and the Middle East because ~2000 years ago they were all part of the Roman Empire. Everyone would just laugh at it! Instead, we now have to worry because of the Zionists’ war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza and Lebanon, not to mention the violations of international law and the encroachment in Syria, where the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) continue their infiltration, advancing into several villages in the southern Quneitra countryside, as per Al Mayadeen.

On a positive note, 50 complaints have been filed by pro-Palestinian organizations in local courts around the world against Israeli reserve soldiers for committing crimes in Gaza, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority:

Approximately 50 complaints have been filed against reserve soldiers, with ten of them leading to investigations in the respective countries, though no arrests have been recorded so far.

…as quoted in this Al Mayadeen article, which also reports about a recent case of a Brazilian court committing to the Rome Statute and directing the police to investigate an Israeli soldier, who was visiting Brazil as a tourist, charged with committing war crimes in Gaza, following a complaint filed by the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), a human rights organization. Referring to video and photographic evidence linking the suspect to the crimes, HRF lawyer Maira Pinheiro accused the individual to actively contribute “to the destruction of homes and livelihoods”.

Another Al Mayadeen article reports about another case of Chilean lawyers seeking the arrest of Saar Hirshoren, a discharged Israeli soldier from Battalion 749, “for his role in crimes against humanity and genocide during the war on Gaza”. According to the complaint, “supported by testimony from a Palestinian lady residing in Chile, whose family members had been victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza”, the soldier was involved in the deliberate destruction of “residential neighborhoods, cultural sites and essential facilities in Gaza, committing inhumane, cruel and degrading acts, causing ethnic cleansing and forced displacement of the population”. Nelson Haddad, lawyer and former Chilean ambassador, was quoted as saying that the lawsuit was made to ensure an investigation takes place and…

as a preventive measure, the immediate arrest of this Israeli soldier is carried out so that he can be held accountable for the crimes committed and take responsibility before international criminal justice We cannot accept that after having massacred hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, mostly children and women, they can be allowed to come to Chilean Patagonia for vacation.

Imagine if all countries in the world upheld international law as Chile and Brazil do: Zionists would have nowhere to go for tourism!

Israeli Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile in Israel, Lieuteant-General Herzi Halevi, the Israeli Chief of Staff, is under pressure by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, who would like him to resign, as they lack the courage to fire him, as reported by Al Mayadeen citing Israeli Channel 12, with journalist Liel Dafna quoted as saying:

Netanyahu has long been dissatisfied with Daniel Hagari as the spokesperson for the Israeli army and now seeks to remove the Chief of Staff as well.

…while Israeli military analyst Nir Dvori was quoted as stating:

There is a behind-the-scenes conflict that has surfaced publicly, reflecting an attempt to assert who the new leader of the security establishment is [Israel Katz]. Where is the prudence and responsibility?

Moving briefly to Yemen, a new joint US-UK aggression targeted “Sanaa and Harf Sufyan District in Amran Governorate, northern Yemen, with missiles launched by warships in the Red Sea” as well as “the Jarban area, in the Sanhan district, south of Sanaa”, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Let’s expect a Yemeni response in the few hours or couple of days, at most. Unfortunately, the Anglo-Zionist never learn their lesson!

Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from IRNA .

Speaking of the Outlaw US Empire, the Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei gave a speech to thousands of people from Qom Province earlier today (Wednesday 8th January 2025), on the anniversary of the 1978 historic uprising of the people of Qom against the oppressive Pahlavi regime, explaining why Iran does not negotiate with Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) and how the latter was blindsided by Iranian revolution and has miscalculated on Iran since then. A summary of his speech can be found at Al Mayadeen, IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Khamenei.ir. Here are some highlights (all emphasis mine):

The Iran that Carter deemed desirable for America in 1977 was, in terms of foreign policy, entirely subservient to the US and served to secure American interests. Domestically, it witnessed the severe suppression of all opposition movements, as well as any divergent viewpoints from the regime. The US still yearns for that vision of Iran, but just as Carter took this dream to the grave, so too will other Americans. They intended to silence the Zulfiqar of Imam Khomeini’s tongue, which, from near the sacred shrine of the Commander of the Faithful [Imam Ali], brought warmth and hope to people’s hearts. However, the people of Qom, with vigilance and distrust of American and Pahlavi propaganda, thwarted that move. Under the [regime of Iran's former] Pahlavi [monarchy], the country used to serve as a formidable fortress for American interests. It was from the heart of this fortress that the Revolution was born and bubbled up. The Americans did not realize [this], were duped, lagged behind, and became oblivious. After the Revolution, the Americans perpetrated mistakes concerning Iran throughout these several decades on most occasions. In the last few decades, the Americans have made miscalculations about Iran. My words are intended mostly for those who are intimidated by US policies. The Americans were fooled, dazed, blindsided — this is what American miscalculation means. The US has lost a massive political and economic wealth as a result of Iran's Revolution. And it has expended much fortune over the past 40-odd years towards taking Iran out of the Islamic Revolution's grip. The US had brought Iran under its possession, but the country was wrested out of its grip and control. Therefore, its grudge towards the Islamic Republic and the Revolution is long-standing. The US is after making up for its defeat. Therefore, it resorts to whatever sort of enmity towards Iran that it can. Pre-revolution Iran was under American ownership, but the Islamic Revolution liberated that enormous political and economic opportunity from US control. Therefore, their grudge toward the Revolution is [deeply rooted], and this differs significantly from European countries. Succumbing to America’s excessive demand undermines democracy and the nature of democracy in the country. The people have voted for officials to secure their own interests, not those of America. Therefore, decision-makers must focus solely on the interests of the Iranian nation and the Islamic Republic and disregard the interests of America and the Zionists entirely, as they are fundamentally hostile to our nation and the Islamic Republic, wishing for the destruction of Iran. Those who are enamored by the superficial appearances of the United States and forget the greatness of God and the Iranian nation should note that only nine days after [then-US President Jimmy] Carter praised America’s “island of stability”, the uprising of the forerunning people of Qom demonstrated how backward and oblivious the United States was in comprehending Iran’s situation. The Americans were caught off guard, and the great Islamic Revolution surged forth from the fortified stronghold of their interests. Who could have believed, at that time when Imam promised the revolution’s victory, that such a monumental movement would triumph? Or that a powerful and pioneering entity like the Islamic Republic would emerge in this region, thwarting numerous Western aggressions and malicious objectives? And who could have imagined that one day, even in Western countries and in Washington itself, American flags would be set ablaze? In Gaza, they massacred tens of thousands of people, yet they could not eliminate Resistance with their [military] hardware. In Lebanon, they martyred a figure like Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders, but Hezbollah was not eradicated and will not be eradicated. The main essence of resistance is standing up against the malicious movements of the Zionist regime. We stand with the resistance in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Yemen, and any region that stands up against the Zionist regime.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L), Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani (C) and Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting that today Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian received Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and his accompanying delegation in Tehran, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Khamenei as saying:

The US occupation must be confronted with utmost seriousness. The presence of US occupation forces in Iraq is illegal and contradicts the interests of the Iraqi people and government.

…while the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was quoted as stating:

Today we discussed the recent developments in the region, we had good discussions about the development of bilateral cooperation in all dimensions and fields. We are pleased that the relations between the two countries are ongoing at the highest level and the scope of bilateral cooperation at different levels is increasing day by day. Stability and peace in Syria, maintaining the territorial integrity of Syria, confronting the activities of terrorist groups, the necessity of the withdrawal of the Zionist regime from the occupied areas, paying attention to religious sentiments, especially in the issue of Shiite holy places, were among these concerns.

Finally, the following statements by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani are worth mentioning, regarding the Iraqi…

firm stance in condemning the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the occupied territories. The path to regional stability lies in ending this devastating war and guaranteeing the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of a free state. Iraq reaffirms its consistent stance and efforts in supporting the truce and calm achieved in Lebanon and its commitment to the reconstruction of Lebanon and Gaza. [Iraq] respects the will of the Syrian people and supports any political or constitutional system they choose without foreign intervention.

On a final note, I am aware of Italian presstitute Cecilia Sala’s liberation and return to Italy. However, I have not read anything yet from Iranian sources and, before writing something about it, I would like to investigate what Iran has received in return. As far as I am aware, Iranian engineer Mohammad Abedini-Najafabadi is still in jail in Italy (see my article in the link below for background information on both arrests). Although it is good news that Cecilia Sala is back home, I hope the Iranians did not release Cecilia Sala just on reassurances that Mohammad Abedini-Najafabadi would be released later - as Russians know very well, American and European words, even when inked on paper, are worthless!