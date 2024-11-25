Today, Monday 25th November 2024, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, addressed a meeting with Basij members, as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republics News Agency). Here are some excerpts of his speech from Khamenei.ir (emphasis mine):

The stupid Zionists imagine that by bombarding people’s homes, hospitals, and places where people are gathered, they’re the victors. No, no one in the world considers that to be a victory. The arrest warrant issued for Netanyahu is not enough and a death sentence should be issued for him and the criminal leaders of the Zionist regime. According to the verses in the Quran, Pharaoh belittled and humiliated his people to ensure their obedience. However, Pharaoh was more noble than the current rulers of America and Europe; for not only do they humiliate their own people, but they also belittle other nations in order to plunder their resources and interests. Just as they did during the nationalization of the oil industry, these agents, in harmony with their masters, deny the history, identity, and capabilities of the nation to clear the way for the oppressors. The self-belief stemming from the spirit of the Basij neutralizes the very dangerous soft weapons of the domineering system, which aims to humiliate, render passive, and instil despair in the nation. Undoubtedly, this spirit and the abilities arising from it will prevail over all the policies of the United States, the West, and the Zionist regime, both within the country and among the members of the Resistance Front. A Basiji member, with faith in their goal of establishing an Islamic society and civilization and implementing justice, moves forward without fear of death and with a desire for martyrdom. It is due to these qualities that Iranian Basijis are certain that they will ultimately eliminate the Zionist regime one day. The ideal scenario for the US to secure its interests in the region involves either the establishment of “despotism and dictatorship” or “chaos and anarchism” in countries. Whichever of these two situations that arise in the country, is the enemy’s doing, and the Basij must stand against it.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) seems to be close to reach a US-mediated ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, as reported by Al Mayadeen in these two articles (1 and 2). To be honest, I do not hold my breath: remember that there were rumours about a negotiated ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah already at the end of September, when the Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu decided to ditch it and order the assassination of Hezbollah’s cadre, including the late Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, by airstrikes with bunker-busting bombs in Beirut (Lebanon).

Nevertheless, the first article, published by Al Mayadeen last night, reported about “high-level consultations” focussing on how the Israeli PM “should present the agreement to the Israeli public after giving US mediator Amos Hochstein the green light to move ahead with the proposal”, though an Israeli official cited by the government-funded Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) said that there had been “no green light yet” for an agreement with Lebanon.

The second article, published by Al Mayadeen this afternoon, confirmed Netanyahu’s approval of the ceasefire deal with Hezbollah “in principle”, following security consultations with Israeli officials, as reported also by CNN. However, the deal needs to be approved by the cabinet and the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament. In the former hardliners such as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir may attempt to reject it; in fact, the latter has already been quoted as saying that it it would constitute a “grave mistake and a historic failure in eliminating Hezbollah”, with Moshe Davidovitch, the head of the Mateh Asher regional council in the north of occupied Palestine, echoing him:

There is a huge failure on the part of the government, which is reverting to a pre-war mindset, seeking to buy calm at any cost.

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan - from Al Mayadeen .

On the other side, Osama Hamdan, member of Hamas politburo, commented favourably the news about the ceasefire deal between Hezbollah and Little Satan, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

Any announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon is welcomed, as Hezbollah has stood by our people and made great sacrifices. We, in the Axis of Resistance, trust one another and coordinate on every detail.

P.S.: I have quite a few busy days ahead, so you will see a reduced number of posts during the rest of the week. Although I will not be able to report on the latest/breaking news (maybe just with short notes), I have programmed a couple of translations. In any case, we will probably catch up in the weekend.