As the name implies, GeoPolitiQ is a newsletter focussing on geopolitics and trying to bring some light in a world of “darkness”, where it is difficult to disentangle propaganda from facts, where mainstream media (MSM) is completely politicized, where “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength” (cit. George Orwell, “1984”), where “democracy” is just a word and those in power are actually just representing the interest of very few people (hence we actually live in an oligarchy), where most “journalists” are the lapdogs of those who have power, instead of being the watchdogs of democracy.

My main focus is on the ongoing Middle East crisis (Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon and beyond), but occasionally I cover other hot spots too.

All my articles are free, as I believe that information should be easily accessible to everyone and free of charge, as well as independent and not subject to any editorial logic, political or economic interests (while inevitably expressing the author's point of view). However, you are welcome to pledge to support me with a paid subscription.

I have not activated paid subscriptions yet and in any case I will let you know if/when I decide to do it.

You can also support me just by sharing my notes, posts/articles and newsletter to your family, relatives, friends, colleagues, etc. Not much for me, but to combat propaganda, spread the truth and open more eyes.

If you are interested in occasional or regular contributions writing articles, please send me a direct message here on Substack:

