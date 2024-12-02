GeoPolitiQ

November 2024

The difference between Hezbollah and the Israeli and Western armies
The ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, the situation in Syria, Sheikh Naim Qassem's speech and a powerful video from Hezbollah.
  
Ismaele
15
Russia has just floored NATO
+ "Billions of new jobs, no migration, no wars"
  
Ismaele
2
Deindustrialisation shatters Germany's "green" illusions
What follows is my English translation of a short article originally in Italian, published on Movisol.org on Monday 25th November 2024.
  
Ismaele
3
APEC and G20 Summits: South America distances itself from the transatlantic world
What follows is my English translation of a short article, originally in Italian, published on Movisol.org on Friday 22nd November 2024.
  
Ismaele
So spoke Sayyed Ali Khamenei... again! + Ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah?
"The arrest warrant issued for Netanyahu is not enough and a death sentence should be issued for him and the criminal leaders of the Zionist regime."
  
Ismaele
12
The West has lost its mind!
A review of statements of Western politicians regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war, edging towards WW3, and the ICC arrest warrants against Netanyahu and…
  
Ismaele
12
Multipolar oligarchies will not save us
What follows is my English translation of a short article by Adam Bark, originally in Italian, published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 20th…
  
Ismaele
3
IAEA Resolution putting Iran at loggerheads with NATO countries
...and other news from the Middle East.
  
Ismaele
Biden's clique stokes the fire before leaving
+ Panic grips the Deep State over Trump's nominations... while the International Criminal Court finally issues arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu…
  
Ismaele
3
NATO is preparing for war against Iran
...while the Outlaw US Empire vetoes UNSC resolution on ceasefire in Gaza for the 5th time, Israel arrests Haredis and Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheik…
  
Ismaele
5
