ATLANTICIST COUP AGAINST THE GEORGIAN PEOPLE
Georgia, increasingly violent demonstrations, Molotov cocktails are also being thrown. For the EU, these are peaceful and legitimate protests
3 hrs ago
•
Ismaele
8
GeoPolitiQ
ATLANTICIST COUP AGAINST THE GEORGIAN PEOPLE
5
The Trump administration was created to stop the new multipolar world
What follows is my English translation of an article by Domenico Moro, originally in Italian, published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 28th…
Dec 1
•
Ismaele
28
GeoPolitiQ
The Trump administration was created to stop the new multipolar world
25
November 2024
The difference between Hezbollah and the Israeli and Western armies
The ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, the situation in Syria, Sheikh Naim Qassem's speech and a powerful video from Hezbollah.
Nov 30
•
Ismaele
19
GeoPolitiQ
The difference between Hezbollah and the Israeli and Western armies
15
Russia has just floored NATO
+ "Billions of new jobs, no migration, no wars"
Nov 29
•
Ismaele
28
GeoPolitiQ
Russia has just floored NATO
2
Deindustrialisation shatters Germany's "green" illusions
What follows is my English translation of a short article originally in Italian, published on Movisol.org on Monday 25th November 2024.
Nov 28
•
Ismaele
16
GeoPolitiQ
Deindustrialisation shatters Germany's "green" illusions
3
APEC and G20 Summits: South America distances itself from the transatlantic world
What follows is my English translation of a short article, originally in Italian, published on Movisol.org on Friday 22nd November 2024.
Nov 26
•
Ismaele
8
GeoPolitiQ
APEC and G20 Summits: South America distances itself from the transatlantic world
So spoke Sayyed Ali Khamenei... again! + Ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah?
"The arrest warrant issued for Netanyahu is not enough and a death sentence should be issued for him and the criminal leaders of the Zionist regime."
Nov 25
•
Ismaele
14
GeoPolitiQ
So spoke Sayyed Ali Khamenei... again! + Ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah?
12
The West has lost its mind!
A review of statements of Western politicians regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war, edging towards WW3, and the ICC arrest warrants against Netanyahu and…
Nov 24
•
Ismaele
32
GeoPolitiQ
The West has lost its mind!
12
Multipolar oligarchies will not save us
What follows is my English translation of a short article by Adam Bark, originally in Italian, published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 20th…
Nov 23
•
Ismaele
15
GeoPolitiQ
Multipolar oligarchies will not save us
3
IAEA Resolution putting Iran at loggerheads with NATO countries
...and other news from the Middle East.
Nov 22
•
Ismaele
16
GeoPolitiQ
IAEA Resolution putting Iran at loggerheads with NATO countries
Biden's clique stokes the fire before leaving
+ Panic grips the Deep State over Trump's nominations... while the International Criminal Court finally issues arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu…
Nov 21
•
Ismaele
23
GeoPolitiQ
Biden's clique stokes the fire before leaving
3
NATO is preparing for war against Iran
...while the Outlaw US Empire vetoes UNSC resolution on ceasefire in Gaza for the 5th time, Israel arrests Haredis and Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheik…
Nov 20
•
Ismaele
31
GeoPolitiQ
NATO is preparing for war against Iran
5
