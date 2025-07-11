List of articles on MEK

GeoPolitiQ

Here is a list of articles/translations I have published about MEK or MKO (i.e. Mojahedin (fighters) e-Khalq (people's) Organisation of Iran) - the list is in chronological order of publication, except for the first two, which provide a historical and political analysis of the MEK (a good starting point if you are not familiar with the MEK):

  1. Here's MEK: the Iranians the West likes are terrorists

  2. TERROR AND PROPAGANDA: THE LETHAL WEAPONS OF IMPERIALISM

  3. TERRORISTS IN SUPPORT, BUT NOT THIS TIME

  4. The MEK by any means against Iran: the aim is to push the West to attack Tehran

  5. The MEK's new project in its main political centre

  6. The MEK terrorist group: from domestic crimes to international deception

  7. The dark network of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK): From drug and human trafficking to child abandonment in Europe

  8. The final decline of a terrorist group: The MEK's black balance sheet over the past year

  9. Exposing the MEK's forged signatures

  10. The crimes of Israel and the United States in violating international law and the need for global accountability

