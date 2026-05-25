Let me start this post with the breaking news of the Russian Foreign Ministry urging foreigners to leave Kiev ASAP (As Soon As Possible), following the Ukrainian strike on a college in Starobelsk (Lugansk) and the subsequent massive Russian retaliation last week (see Simplicius the Thinker’s articles here and here). Here is the official statement from Russian Foreign Ministry Telegram channel, shared (here) also by its spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, on her Telegram channel (all formatting original):

⚡️ Statement by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding attacks by armed groups of the Kyiv regime on the civilian population of Russia (25th May 2026) The bloody attack carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the night of 22nd May [2026] using UAVs against the teaching block and halls of residence of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University in Starobilsk (LHP) was yet another glaring demonstration of the Nazi and terrorist nature of the Kiev regime, which deliberately targets civilians and does not shy away from the cold-blooded murder of children. The Zelensky junta and its Western sponsors, who supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the instruments of crimes against our people, have demonstrated to the whole world their blatant disregard for the norms of international humanitarian law. There is a clear and direct violation of the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, which regulate the protection of the civilian population during conflicts, the 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child, and a number of other significant international instruments. ❗️ All this has been the last straw. Under the current circumstances, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are commencing a sustained series of strikes against Ukrainian defence industry facilities in Kyiv, including specific sites for the design, manufacture, programming and preparation for the deployment of UAVs [Unmanned Aerial Vehicles] used by the Kyiv regime with the assistance of NATO specialists responsible for supplying components, providing intelligence and targeting. Strikes will also be directed at decision-making centres and command posts. ☝️ As the above-mentioned targets are scattered throughout Kyiv, we warn foreign nationals, including staff of diplomatic missions and representatives of international organisations, of the need to leave the city as soon as possible, and urge residents of the Ukrainian capital not to approach the military and administrative infrastructure of the Zelenskyy regime.

So, it looks like Russia may have finally decided to take off its gloves and teach a lesson (Iran-style) to Zelensky’s Ukronazi junta and its EU/NATO handlers in Kiev. This may finally bring an end to 12-year-long war in Ukraine (yes, 12-year-long, not 4, as it started in 2014 with the EuroMaidan coup, as even former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg admitted at least twice (1 and 2) - see here for more material). However, this may be also the beginning of a much larger/wider war between Russia and EU/NATO… and, of course, there is the possibility that this war front will merge with the one in the Middle East, bringing Russia, China, Iran and the Axis of Resistance together against the Axis of Evil, a.k.a. Epstein regime/class/coalition (i.e. the Outlaw US Empire (a.k.a. Great Satan), Israel (a.k.a. Little Satan) and their EU/NATO vassal States).

Today I am providing my English translation of two articles, both originally in Italian and from ComeDonChisciotte.org.

The first one is a short article by Agata Iacono, first published on L’AntiDiplomatico yesterday, Sunday 24th May 2026, and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org earlier today, Monday 25th May 2026. (Italics original, bold emphasis mine).

The Starobelsk massacre and the West’s silence: an analysis of selective censorship

For years we have been fed a one-sided narrative: that Russia is on its last legs, militarily inept, forced to fight with obsolete equipment and to cannibalise household appliances to source microchips; that sanctions have brought its population to its knees, and that its armed forces are incapable not only of advancing into Ukraine, but – as has even been claimed – of reaching Lisbon.

At the same time, widespread Russophobia has been fuelled, along with fears of an imminent invasion, whilst the regime in Kyiv – described as neo-Nazi, corrupt and cocaine-addled – has continued to be funded, and President Zelensky has been welcomed with full honours.

Attacks carried out by Russian forces are systematically placed at the top of the news bulletins, as proof of the correctness of the decision to arm and support the “Ukronazis” unreservedly. None of these portrayals is ever subjected to critical scrutiny. No doubt, no verbal caution, no verb conjugated in the conditional.

It is against this backdrop that the news of the bombing, which took place on 22nd May [2026], of the college and dormitory in Starobelsk, where young people aged between fourteen [14] and eighteen [18] were staying, takes on particular significance. The attack, launched by Ukraine, resulted in a provisional death toll of eighteen and forty-two wounded. Yet the Western mainstream media did not celebrate it as yet another Ukrainian victory.

The reason is immediately apparent: the killing of these very young people took place in a territory which, despite the referendum, is considered to all intents and purposes Ukrainian – the regions of Lugansk and Donbas – where, however, Russian-speaking citizens do not enjoy the same rights as Ukrainian speakers and have suffered harassment and violence since 2014.

Murdering eighteen [18] young people in their sleep – others are still missing – and seriously injuring forty-two [42] is a hot potato, a reality that is difficult to reconcile narratively. The same doubts, the same deliberate censorship, have shrouded the massacre at the school in Minab [Iran, on 28th February 2026 of the Ramadan War - see this translation and my coverage of the first day of the Ramadan War here].

Moreover, the news has vanished from prime-time television news programmes, although until midday on Saturday [23rd May 2026] Sky TG24 had dared to allude to the “alleged massacre”, even introducing it with the phrase: “Those who live by the sword die by the sword”. A report that remains available online, and which speaks for itself.

It is, however, difficult to maintain for long that the murder of young students can find any justification in nemesis – or in karma, as one prefers to say today.

What, then, is to be done?

This leads to denying that the event ever took place, to claiming that it is fake news orchestrated by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, “because there are no bloody images, no weeping relatives, no bodies torn to pieces” – images which do in fact exist [see photo and videos added below], if one cares to look for them online, despite the censorship imposed on Russian websites.

At the UN, where Russia immediately called for the massacre of the students to be classified as a crime against humanity, Latvia expressly denied that the incident ever took place.

All foreign press correspondents were formally invited, with immediate accreditation, to visit the site of the attack to observe and document the situation first-hand. However, both the BBC and CNN refused to visit the site of the terrorist attack, where the area is secure and work continues to dig through the rubble to recover the bodies of the missing.

Maria Zakharova commented:

“The BBC’s refusal to go to Starobelsk is proof that the collective West, including through the words of its permanent representatives on the UN Security Council, lied yesterday… This is exactly why their media will not go there – they are afraid to show you the real images”.

In the hours that followed, further refusals came from international networks.

Meanwhile, the names of the very young victims were released (here) and their faces shared via the channels still accessible. Ukraine has killed Ukrainian citizens solely because they are Russian-speaking: very young lives cut short, for which no one is outraged.

That same evening, in Lugansk, another Ukrainian kamikaze drone crashed right in the city centre on a Saturday night, exploding in front of a pharmacy, next to one of the young people’s favourite hangouts. Two people were injured. [See video and photos added below]

From Vittorio Rangeloni's Telegram channel (https://t.me/vn_rangeloni).

Putin was keen to emphasise that “there are no military targets near the residence” and assured that the strike was not accidental: sixteen drones attacked the same location in three successive waves.

China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Fu Cong, stated that Beijing is deeply concerned about the attack by the Kyiv regime on a school in Starobelsk: “China has taken note of the reported drone attack on a school in Starobelsk and expresses deep concern over the casualties it has caused, particularly among students. China condemns any attack directed against innocent civilians”.

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The second article, by Tiziano Tanari, was published on Monday 20th April 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

ECONOMICIDE

Negotiations between the US and Iran have stalled, and dark times are ahead. The European Union is facing the most difficult and complicated period in its short and inglorious history. We have two wars, in Iran and Ukraine, which, directly and indirectly, are placing the Eurozone economy under severe strain. The need for widespread rearmament in response to a non-existent Russian threat, the rise in prices of imported oil products and a possible imminent shortage of supplies, should the senseless conflict in Iran drag on, risk creating an absolutely unsustainable crisis.

The effects of these highly destabilising processes would, first and foremost, be financial in nature, with rising costs and a corresponding rise in inflation; and, in the coming months, the situation would be exacerbated by the inevitable reduction in supplies, leading to a consequent fall in production and competitiveness, as well as extremely serious budgetary problems in the accounts of European states. Needless to say, the country most severely affected would be Italy, as, due to its high public debt, it would have very limited room for financial and fiscal manoeuvre. The European Commission has already shown itself to be unyielding in its decision not to grant any exceptions to the usual 3% deficit limits, as any tax relief – and, in particular, that on excise duties – could encourage excessive consumption, which should, on the contrary, be more restrained precisely because of the likely reduction in energy supplies. A crisis deeper than that of the 1970s is on the horizon; older readers will recall the rationing of supplies, which went as far as restricting vehicle use on Sundays and on alternate days based on plate numbers.

In this article, we shall set aside the irrational and illogical reasons that led to the conflict between the US/Israel and Iran, to focus instead on the inadequacy and fallacy of the economic and financial policy imposed by Brussels, which is particularly damaging in situations of severe crisis; its constraints, dictated by the usual neoliberal philosophy, prevent any form of State intervention that might increase the deficit.

At this point, we must necessarily return to the basics of macroeconomics to explain two fundamental concepts: 1) the public sector budget deficit corresponds, in equal measure, to an increase in the private sector budget (businesses and citizens); 2) public debt, in the case of a State with its own national currency, poses no problem whatsoever as it does not have to be repaid; it is merely an accounting figure, a liability of the State with “its” Central Bank, where it can remain indefinitely. In essence, budget deficits can be financed directly by the State’s own Central Bank through a process known as “debt monetisation”.

Obviously, for this to happen, two extremely restrictive obstacles must necessarily be overcome: overcoming the constraints of the Euro by returning to monetary sovereignty and eliminating the independence of the Central Bank. Leaving the Eurozone becomes an almost indispensable condition, as the Euro is not our currency and we cannot control it: we cannot create or issue it according to the needs of our public finances. Furthermore, the elimination of the Central Bank’s independence is indispensable, as the State, which has the task of intervening in economic cycles and phases, needs to utilise the two fundamental instruments, namely monetary policy and fiscal policy. Without the ability to coordinate these two actions, the State completely loses its capacity to govern its own economy and its right to self-determination; this entails outright submission to the economic and fiscal policies of Brussels, effectively becoming nothing more than a colony.

The devastating effects of the EU’s liberalist policies, which are clearly at odds with our constitutional model, are manifesting themselves in a worrying manner precisely during this current period of deep crisis, where the Italian Government finds itself with its hands tied, unable to implement even the simplest support policies to counterbalance the inflationary effects caused by external shocks. We should remember that a State with its own currency has, in principle, no financial limits. In the current situation, the rise in the cost of petroleum products is causing an exogenous price increase; this would require the government to intervene with appropriate tax relief to reduce the inflationary effects, for example, by reducing excise duties on fuel. Such a measure would entail an increase in the budget deficit which would, however, be offset by savings of an equal amount in the private sector.

The two diagrams summarise the virtuous cycle and the positive effects of the government budget deficit (public sector) on the savings of citizens and businesses (private sector). As we are part of the Eurozone, this form of State-led economic financing is not permitted; indeed, as a result of delusional pro-European theories, we are forced to run a primary surplus (the State spends less than it collects in taxes), which reduces private sector savings; an unjustifiable folly. This is one of the main reasons for the structural stagnation of the economies of European Union countries, which has resulted in our growth being lower than that of all other economies in the world for at least thirty years.

With these budgetary limits and constraints, what lies ahead in the coming months, and if things go badly, in the coming years? Recession, perpetual recession, further deindustrialisation, rising unemployment and poverty. Added to this is the grave danger of an exponential rise in new technologies, AI foremost among them, which, under the management of large private corporations whose sole objective is profit maximisation, will create further destabilising processes, leading to endemic unemployment and ever-more pronounced social imbalances. In this dystopian scenario, we will ultimately witness the dissolution of States’ power to manage domestic policy, with the consequent collapse of the welfare State and all those public functions essential to safeguarding a country’s democratic structure.

Faced with an apocalyptic scenario such as the one taking shape, it is imperative to make some observations on the nature of the current geopolitical context: nothing that is happening has any objective or logical justification. The European Commission has prevented us from accessing low-cost energy supplies from Russia, holding it responsible for the war in Ukraine. Clearly, the real culprits are the Western powers that have been preparing Ukraine for this conflict since 2014, provoking the predictable Russian reaction. The “fairy tale” of the victim and the aggressor appears to be an absurd pretext for severing relations of fundamental importance to our economies. Adding to the EU’s self-inflicted wounds are the endless sanctions against Russia, which have caused significant damage solely and exclusively to the countries of the Eurozone.

As for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, with its disastrous global effects, we are all still waiting to understand why Iran was attacked by the US. President Trump has pitifully justified his intervention by claiming it was necessary to prevent the Ayatollahs’ regime from building a nuclear bomb. The surprising thing is that not only do the Iranians agree, but it even appears that a fatwa has been issued by the Tehran regime prohibiting its construction.

In conclusion, a global scenario is taking shape, governed by irrationality and more or less hidden interests, which make the economic landscape rather complex and vulnerable to the serious crises looming on the horizon. In such a chaotic and unpredictable context, it is essential to be able to implement, with the necessary flexibility, appropriate countermeasures to stem the possible decline of our economy. The European Union gives us no chance to respond effectively to the crisis; we must hope that the Italian Government regains that minimum of autonomy which will allow it to implement the right initiatives to counter the current economic drift; the EU, as we have seen, is not up to the task and risks leading us to bankruptcy.

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