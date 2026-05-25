GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
10h

You can always tell which side the western world supports by its killing of civilians, violation of international law, and lies.

Wars have always been class wars, where the rich profit from weapons sales and other spoils and working class people kill working class people in other countries.

I'm so sick of this, and wish we had a global movement where we could support each other in our struggles.

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Gnuneo's avatar
Gnuneo
9h

In Orwell's 1984, the European continent is a ravaged wasteland, as Oceania (The US Empire) has destroyed it deliberately to prevent Westasia (Russia) from its natural partnership with it, while the UK is merely a colony of the USA (And where the book is set, obv).

Orwell wrote the book after spending the war years listening to the Anglo Empire's planners plans for the post-war period.

And here we are, with the CIA doing its best to make the book a guideline, rather than a warning.

And its agents of chaos in control of the EU and many individual European countries are 100% on board with this vision.

European elites HATE their own publics (The feeling is more than reciprocated), and the American plan to use the EU has come to fruition.

Many people wondered what they would do if another genocide like WW2's took place, and now we can see with Gaza. Many people wondered how they would behave if they were ordered into cattle trucks to the obvious slaughter, and we can see with the EU countries as a whole.

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