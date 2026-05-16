Ukraine
Here is a selected bibliography on the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war and it causes:
Articles:
US campaign behind the turmoil in Kiev (Orange Revolution in 2004)
CIA has trained Ukrainians to kill Russian-speakers since 2014 US-backed coup
By using Ukraine to fight Russia, the US provoked Putin’s war
The Road to War in Ukraine — The History of NATO and US Military Exercises With Ukraine:
Merkel’s confession could be a pretext for an International Tribunal
Documentaries:
Videos:
Former French President François Hollande on Ukraine and Minsk Agreement
Prank with former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko (or Michael McFaul’s last tour)
Many more links can be found here