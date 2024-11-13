Note to readers: the article exceeds the length limits of the e-mail. To read it in its entirety, just click on the title to open the full online version.

The Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv - from The Palestine Chronicle .

Before delving into the core of this new article, let me first link it up with the one I posted here last Sunday, 10th November 2024, which I concluded with the letter that Hezbollah fighters addressed to their Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, reaffirming their allegiance to him and expressing their unwavering commitment. Sheikh Qassem has now replied to them with the following letter, as translated by Al Mayadeen, expressing “his deep admiration and gratitude to the Islamic Resistance fighters” and their loyalty to him:

My beloved people of might, beacons of light of the Islamic Resistance, Peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you. I received your radiant message, O' steadfast on the land, elevated in the heavens. Within its folds, I read love for the cause and the Messenger, for the guardianship and the Guardian, for the path of Hussein (peace be upon him), and a pledge of loyalty to the Master of Martyrs, our noble leader, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may Allah be pleased with him), and to the banner raised high for the fighters and martyrs. I saw in it your faith in liberating al-Quds and our occupied land…

Your towering dignity uplifting our people and loved ones…

Your valor in confrontation, fortifying our resilience and securing our victory through the defeat of our enemy…

Your fiery cries for sovereignty and independence…

The sacrifices of your blood crafting the future of our generations and our nation… All goodness flows from your hands. Allah the Exalted says:

“But the Messenger and the believers with him strived with their wealth and their lives. They will have all the best, and it is they who will be successful” (Surah At-Tawbah, 9:88). My beloved ones,

You repel the enemy with your foreheads, driving them away beneath your strides…

You are the strength against arrogance and tyranny…

You are the uplifted heads that shatter humiliation and surrender…

You are pride, shaking the foundations of Zionism…

You are the waves of righteousness, toppling the tyranny of evil…

You are our hopeful future, O rocks of resilience, and steadfast earth…

You are the essence of our life, the light on our path to happiness… I kiss your hands and the earth upon which your feet tread…

I kiss your foreheads as bullets rain down upon your enemies… O people of might, how beautifully you embody a love for Allah, blessed by His divine light…

How you perform your prayers, and your strength multiplies as your rockets and planes shake them…

How you plunge into the throes of death, yet remain steadfast in the fight…

How you give up everything, and thus gain that which is better than all…

How you resist and plant hope within us… How magnificent you are, loving life with dignity…

And how great, accepting only one of the two virtues…

I am honored to walk with you on the path of the faithful guardian (may his secret be sanctified). Blessed are those who drink from the cup of the offerings made by your sacrificing martyrs, from the vigor of your jihad, from your dedication and sincerity… All eyes turn toward your resistance, O' men of God in the field, O' men of Hezbollah…

O' elixir of noble life… I thank Allah the Exalted for choosing me as one of you...

And on Monday 11th November, when Hezbollah celebrated “Martyr’s Day”, its fighters dedicated the following letter to the families of their martyrs (again from Al Mayadeen). Please excuse me if I steal a few minutes of your time, but I believe it is worth reading:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful {Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least} From those on the frontlines of Jihad, resistance, resilience, and heroism, we extend, on the occassion of Hezbollah's Martyr's Day, to the families of martyrs and those who offered their sacrifices, our most profound congratulations and blessings, asking God to bestow patience upon you, and the highest ranks during this lifetime and the hereafter. We pledge to you, O' families of our martyrs, to remain steadfast in their path, to be the torchbearers of their way, and to follow their guidance and carry their goals until we achieve the final victory against the enemies of our faith. On this occasion, dear to our fighters deployed and alert across all confrontation axes against the enemy, we celebrate the dignified ranks of our martyrs in the highest of places, where they are reunited with the Master of the Ummah's Martyrs, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may Allah's blessings be upon them all), in the presence of the Lord, Prophet Mohammad, and Ahl ul-Bayt. Our pledge for the pure blood is to remain in its wake, to protect the land, defend our people, and shield the homeland with the lashes of our eyes. We salute the families of our noble martyrs—fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, and wives... With great respect and reverence, we salute their sacrifices and contributions, which will blossom into a victorious triumph, with our Jihadist banner flying high, remaining a beacon that lights the paths of the fighters and the oppressed who yearn for the appearance of our Imam, the Awaited Mahdi (may Allah hasten his noble return), of Ahl ul-Bayt. Your loyal sons, The Fighters of the Islamic Resistance

As mentioned in the title, today (13th November 2024) Hezbollah for the first time launched an attack targeting the Kirya base in Tel Aviv, which houses the headquarters of Israeli Ministry of Security, General Staff, War Management Room, and the Air Force’s war monitoring and control authority, using a swarm of high-end suicide drones, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Of course, this attack got barely mentioned in the Western mainstream media - see for instance this Reuters article, which reports that no warning sirens went off in Tel Aviv, thus suggesting a successful hit, though no reports are coming out from Israel on this due to the heavy military censorship.

Despite this attack, Israel Katz, the new Israeli Defense Minister replacing Yoav Gallant, was quoted by The Guardian as saying:

We will not make any cease-fires, we will not take our foot off the pedal, and we will not allow any arrangement that does not include the achievement of the war’s objectives - and above all Israel’s right to enforce and act on its own against any terrorist activity. Terrorist infrastructure is collapsing in Beirut - we will continue to hurt Hezbollah everywhere.

Sorry, Katz, but the reality says something different.

Hassan Fadlallah - from Al Mayadeen .

In fact, Hassan Fadlallah, member of the Lebanese Parliament and of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc party, was cited by Al Mayadeen as saying (all emphasis mine):

Up until this moment, the Israeli enemy has not been able to settle on Lebanese soil, because the Resistance prevents it from doing so. Our decision, and our people's decision, is confrontation and resistance. Lebanon will never surrender to the enemy's demands. Our martyr achieved what he has always wanted, and rapidly followed the path of his comrade and leader, Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. We do not pay attention to those who seek to exploit the situation, politically at the expense of the nation, and we will not respond to those inciting unrest.

Even the numbers on the battlefields speak for themselves. As reported in this Al Mayadeen article (all emphasis mine)…

The Israeli Ministry of Health announced that it has recorded 321 injuries since its last update on Thursday, November 7. Among these, 21 cases were registered in the north of occupied Palestine (within the last 24 hours), and 202 injuries have been recorded since the last update, the ministry indicated. It indicated that the total number of hospital admissions since October 10, 2023, has reached 22,047.

Please mind that these are the official numbers, but the real, actual ones are probably higher, as it is well known that Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) underestimate these on purpose, due to the aforementioned military censorship.

The same Al Mayadeen article continues providing Israeli casualties figures as measured by Hezbollah:

Just yesterday, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon highlighted that Hezbollah's field observations since October 1, 2024, showed that Israeli losses include over 100 fatalities and 1,000 injuries among officers and soldiers.

Surely Little Satan is destroying civilian infrastructure in Gaza and Lebanon and killing and injuring tens thousands of innocent civilians (it is the only thing it can do), but it is NOT destroying the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance, which is still undefeated and even thriving, despite Israeli decapitation of cadres (such as Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah of Hezbollah and Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar of Hamas), you can see from the letters I reported at the beginning of this article.

Moreover, Israel has to face a war at home, within itself…

Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir and Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Take for instance the resignation of the Director General of the Israeli Security Ministry, Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir, who resigned as soon as he met with the new Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, though the latter managed to convince him to keep his post for a bit longer, as reported by The Times of Israel, quoted by Al Mayadeen, which highlights how this resignation “underscores divisions and a trust crisis among Israeli officials as conflicts continue on multiple fronts”. And it is worth keeping in mind that Israel Katz has limited military experience, while…

Zamir previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Israeli military, was twice nominated for the top military position, and was appointed Director General of the Ministry by Gallant last year. He also served as military secretary to Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Benjamin Netanyahu has also to deal with corruption charges which have been haunting him since the first court session on 24th May 2020. As I reported at the very end of my last original article, Benjamin Netanyahu has recently tried to delay his trial, but, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article today, quoting Israeli media, the State Attorney has now opposed his request to postpone his testimony, saying that “Netanyahu had been given sufficient time by the court to prepare for the testimony”.

Not only that, but, as reported in another Al Mayadeen article, citing Israel Hayom, Benjamin Netanyahu is also trying to prevent the formation of an official state commission of inquiry into the failures of 7th October 2023 and instead set up his own private committee of inquiry, “which would include a judge, representatives from the military, and family members of those killed or taken captive on October 7”, with members “selected through an agreement between the coalition and the opposition, given the significant mistrust between the government and the judiciary”. However, Knesset member Benny Gantz was quoted as saying:

The greatest catastrophe since the establishment of Israel cannot be addressed by an unofficial committee, nor through any other new framework designed to avoid accountability. Enough with the fabrications, enough with the procrastination. Establishing an official commission of inquiry into the October disaster is your duty to the fallen, the bereaved families, the wounded, the prisoners, and all Israelis.

From Al Mayadeen.

In the meantime Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) has confirmed that there will be no change in its policy regarding the supply of weapons and ammunition to Little Satan, following the 30-day deadline set by the former asking the latter to increase humanitarian aid into Gaza, as reported by Al Mayadeen, among others. But it was to be expected… unfortunately. People who were expecting otherwise are delusional (sorry!). The Outlaw US Empire is paying only lip service to humanitarian, international and even domestic law - that’s why Karl Sanchez and I call it “the Outlaw US Empire” (read his article on this topic in the link below).

I will conclude my article getting back to Hezbollah, with two videos that the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has posted tonight on its Telegram channel.

The first one showing the specs of the Fadi-6 missile:

Weapons Card | Fadi-6 00:15: Specifications

- Diameter: 302 mm

- Warhead weight: 140 Kg

- Range: 225 Km

- Total weight: 650 Kg 00:20: Surface to Surface tactical missile, used in area bombardment with low margin of error (CEP). 00:25:

- Used to widen the range of operations in enemy depth.

- Can be fired from static or mobile platforms.

- Uses composit solid fuel. 00:35: Entered service: 12/11/2024

The second one showing its first deployment against the Tel Nof Airbase:

UPDATE: For Richard Silverstein’s comment on the US policy re military support to Israel, please read his latest post on his Tikun Olam blog.