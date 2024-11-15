Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Israel, a.k.a. Little Satan, is facing mounting internal and external pressure.

Let’s start with the former: first of all, we have story of the intelligence leaks, which is nicely summarized in this Al Mayeaden article.

Then, there is the corruption trial, where the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu is accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. As I reported in my last original article, Bibi tried to postpone his testimony, scheduled on Monday 2nd December 2024, but with no luck. So, now the opposition may try to incapacitate him, but, as reported by Al Mayadeen, his coalition parties are rallying around him, stating:

We the heads of the coalition parties reject outright any attempt to declare the prime minister incapacitated, even for a very short period of time. We stand and will continue to stand to protect democracy. Only the people, through their elected representatives in the Knesset, will determine who will lead the nation and who will serve as prime minister. Any declaration of incapacity lacks legal basis and is therefore invalid.

Such a move would amount to a coup in every sense.

Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir - from Al Mayadeen .

Then we have Gali Baharav-Miara, the Israeli Attorney General, asking Netanyahu to reconsider the position of Itamar Ben-Gvir as Police Minister, due to his political intervention in police operations, as reported in this other article by Al Mayadeen, which quotes Gali Baharav-Miara as saying:

[Itamar Ben-Gvir’s behaviour] undermines the assurance that the police will act in loyalty to the public rather than the politicians. The combination of the alleged improper interventions in police operations and the dependency of police officers on the minister for their promotions undermines the assurance that the police will act in loyalty to the public rather than the politicians.

Protest by Ultra-Orthodox men against enlistment - from Al Mayadeen .

Last but not least (on the internal front) is the approval by the Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, of 7,000 Haredi draft orders, the first 1,000 of which will be issued this coming Sunday, 17th November 2024, as reported by Al Mayadeen. The Haredis, i.e. Ultra-Orthodox Jews, have been enjoying military exemptions and resisting mandatory conscription, but apparently this has come to an end, although Katz was expected to reverse the order issued by his predecessor, Yoav Gallant.

In terms of external pressure, this comes mainly from Hezbollah, as it keeps pounding Israel with rocket and missile barrages, while the Israeli “Defense” Forces (IDF) struggle to advance in Lebanon. A former Israeli military intelligence chief was quoted by the Wall Street Journal (paywalled) as saying:

We are losing opportunities to leverage our achievements against Hezbollah.

If we wait too long, Hezbollah could rebuild its capabilities and reject a ceasefire.

…as reported also in this Al Mayadeen article, which also cited the following admissions by the Israeli army spokesperson, General Daniel Hagari, from the Israeli newspaper Maariv (all emphasis mine):

The Israeli army had been in a standstill for several days with respect to offensive operations in Lebanon. In response to these challenges [recent attacks from Hezbollah], we are shifting toward greater use of airstrikes, armored vehicles, and artillery. Israel is not prepared for prolonged wars. This is not just about exhausting reserve soldiers, it’s far more complex. People are isolating in their homes as soon as the work or school day ends. Israel must act quickly and increase its strength. This is the formula for achieving a swift settlement in Lebanon and preventing us from sinking into a quagmire.

The same Al Mayadeen article in the link above reported about significant losses in the elite Golani Brigade of the Israeli army: “an officer, a commander, and five soldiers, and the injury of several others of the Brigade's 51st Battalion in 48 hours”, but the Israeli media are accusing the military of concealing the actual death toll.

Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Raed Berro - from Al Mayadeen .

Speaking of Lebanon, Raed Berro, member of the Lebanese Parliament and of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc party, was interviewed by Al Mayadeen and said that…

With the increase in Resistance operations, the 36th Battalion of the Golani Brigade [of the IOF] will be taken out of service [which] will result in significant repercussions. Lebanon has not yet received any proposal for a ceasefire. Our reliance is not on external initiatives but on the battlefield.

The battlefield has started to put pressure on Israel internally. The fighters have received orders from the Resistance leadership to remain on the defensive without shifting to offense.

Finally, as reported also in this Al Mayadeen article, tonight the Military Media Unit of Hezbollah has posted on its Telegram channel the footage of the drone and missile attack that targeted the Israeli Kirya base in central Tel Aviv two days ago (13th November 2024), which I reported about here:

On a very final note, Al Mayadeen has reported that Indonesia is urging the United Nations (UN) to expel Israel from the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and not just suspend its membership, as requested by the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). This follows the announcement by Malaysia last week that it was preparing a UN resolution to expel Israel from UNGA, as I reported in the article in the link below: