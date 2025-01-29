As I reported in my article on Sunday 26th January 2025, at 4:00 AM local time of that day the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon/Hezbollah officially expired and peaceful unarmed Lebanese people started moving back to their hometowns in south Lebanon, despite warnings issued by Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF), which then fired and keeps firing upon them (as per Al Mayadeen), causing more than 100 casualties (both killed and wounded), without any intervention from neither the corrupt Lebanese army, whose salary is paid 50% by the Outlaw US Empire, nor Hezbollah, as reported by Craig Murray in his latest article, which I strongly recommend that you read before you keep reading this article. Yesterday, Tuesday 28th January 2025, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) even launched “two airstrikes on Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon within the span of an hour”, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Al Manar!

To justify the ongoing IDF presence in south Lebanon, last Sunday the White House announced an extension of the ceasefire until 18th February 2025, as reported by Al Mayadeen (you can bet that it will be “magically” renewed again around that time!). Here is the very succinct press release by the White House on this matter:

The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025.



The Government of Lebanon, the Government of Israel, and the Government of the United States will also begin negotiations for the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023.

The office of Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed the arrangement too.

Last Monday, 27th January 2025, Hezbollah issued the following statement, addressing the Lebanese people moving back to south Lebanon, as per Al Mayadeen and Al Manar:

O our people… O the noblest of Allah’s creation, the most honorable of people; today, the will of determination in you has risen, and the will of the enemy has been broken. You have crossed, despite the cowardice of their soldiers, towards your villages, where the enemy’s objectives shattered at their walls, and their tanks burned by the hands of your sons, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance. The bodies of the martyrs, planted in the soil, today feel the sound of your footsteps, and their pure souls hover around the banner that has not been broken, the banner under which you march towards victory, a victory that you truly deserve, just as you have always been worthy of all victories. O our people and our families… Your crossing yesterday and today, seen by our vigilant eyes, was that of confident conquerors. And here we bow our heads, extending the salute of arms, fight, and resistance to every mother, father, brother, sister, elder, and child, in the name of every fighter among us and in the name of the souls of the martyrs who irrigated the soil of the homeland with their blood. Peace be upon you, your patience, your loyalty, your victory, and Allah’s blessings upon you. All praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds.

Very powerful words! But have Hezbollah leaders said anything in response to Israeli violations and killings? Are they promising retaliation?

Let’s start with the (appalling) statements of Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem, who last Monday gave a televised speech, summarized by both Al Mayadeen and Al Manar. Here are some excerpts from both (all emphasis mine):

The victory in Gaza is a victory for the Palestinian people, for all the peoples of the region who supported it, and for all the free people of the world who endorsed and backed it. The goal of Operation al-Aqsa Flood has been achieved, and Israel's project to destroy Hamas and the resistance has been defeated. The aggression against Lebanon, like that against Gaza, was an aggression with unrestrained support from the US and the West. Resistance operations thwarted the Israeli enemy, and they did not advance on the frontlines except for a few meters. The doors were closed in the face of the Israeli enemy—they could not advance, incite internal discord, or eliminate the resistance. Our supporters did not expect us to lose this number of leaders in such a short time, with such breadth and spread. The exposure of information, the enemy's control over communications, artificial intelligence, and their air force were significant factors in the strikes directed at us. The U.S. and Israel sought to eliminate the resistance, deploying five divisions comprising 75,000 soldiers and officers, with excessive brutality, to achieve this goal. The resistance, in all its forms, stood firm with legendary resolve and martyrdom-driven determination. The resistance is strong with its decisions, its will, and those who believe in it, and it is even stronger because of its continuity. The world witnessed the heroes of the resistance. Our people bore significant sacrifices, showcasing resilience. The resistance emerged united and strong, regaining control within ten days, fuelled by the spirit instilled by the Master of the Martyrs of the Nation, His Eminence Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah. The aggressor sought to halt its aggression on certain terms, and we agreed to the ceasefire because we never wanted the aggression in the first place, nor did we initiate the war. We agreed to the ceasefire because the state decided to confront and protect the borders, pushing Israel out. [How is the Lebanese army protecting the border? They are not even defending their own compatriots, let alone pushing the IDF back to Israel!] We remained committed and chose patience, refraining from responding to Israeli violations despite feelings of humiliation over the retaliatory actions. [No comment!] This is an opportunity for the state to fulfil its duties and test its capabilities on a political level. [With a Lebanese President colluded with the Outlaw US Empire?] We won because we endured and because the occupier will leave and withdraw against its will. [How? If nobody pushes it out of Lebanon?] The resistance fighters have not left the field, and the resistance remains steadfast and strong. [This needs to be seen, as I have not seen anything yet!] The American sponsor of the agreement is the same sponsor of Israeli crimes, and it did not fulfil its role. Even so, we decided not to provide any excuse. [Sorry?! Excuse for what? This sounds like they fear heavy retaliation from Israel and US!] The breaches of the agreement confirm Lebanon’s need for the resistance. [Indeed, but… where is the resistance?] We were subjected to a counter-campaign, part of which was internal, aimed at portraying us as defeated. Some may have had a heart attack because their dreams of defeating the resistance did not come true. The resistance, out in the open, has triumphed. The resistance won because of the people who marched to the frontline villages despite the ongoing Israeli presence and confrontation. Those with dignity stand and march to the frontlines. Israel cannot remain an occupier in the face of this proud people who cannot be defeated or have their land perpetually occupied. The triad of the people, the army, and the resistance was what prevented Israel from reaching Beirut. Israel must withdraw after 60 days [since the start of the ceasefire on 27th November 2024], and we do not accept any excuse for extending even one day, nor do we accept an extension of the deadline. President Joseph Aoun cannot give Israel a single gain, and no one in Lebanon will accept extending the aggression against Lebanon with the enemy. [Yes, nice word salad, but… what are you doing to do about it?] Does America expect to find anyone in Lebanon who would willingly agree to extend Israeli aggression? This will not happen. [Well… it looks like the new Lebanese president agrees and probably you too!] Any repercussions from delays in withdrawal are the responsibility of the United Nations and the United States. [Good luck with that!] The government, the people, the resistance, the parties, and all sects are responsible for confronting it. [It sounds like you are trying to pass the buck!] We are facing an occupier that assaults and refuses to withdraw, and the resistance has the right to act as it deems appropriate in terms of the nature, form, and timing of the confrontation. [Once again it needs to seen!] Relations between us, the President, and the Prime Minister-designate are smooth [which I think explains everything!], and the complexities of forming the government lie with others, not us.

Quite disappointing. Especially if you compare this speech with Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s ones, which I invited you to review (1, 2, 3 and 4).

Here is what Sayyed Ibrahim Amin Al-Sayyed, head of Hezbollah politburo, said yesterday to the Lebanese people returning to the border towns in the south of the country, as quoted by Al Manar:

Peace be upon your minds, hearts, souls, blood and wounds. Greetings to your feet, which sanctify the earth wherever they tread, cleansing it from the filth of criminals and the small and large beasts. Your enemy has tested the weapon of your resistance on the battlefield, and yesterday it faced the weapon of your will and determination, understanding its essence and nature. This weapon is known only to Allah, the deeply knowledgeable, and the faithful believers. You, the men, women, and children, are the most honorable and purest of people. Among you, there are no cowards, no submissive, no surrendering souls. You are the elite, the crown of heads. Pride belongs to those who are associated with you. And to the enemy, I say: Have you now realized that your crimes have brought you no victory? That your weapons and bombs have only written for you a history of defeats? That the blood of the martyrs you killed has transformed into faith, courage, willpower, and strength rarely matched in this world? It will inspire and guide the peoples of the world and become a place of pilgrimage. The time will come when your structures in the region crumble, and the peoples of the world will emulate the greatness of this nation in Lebanon, from its south to every corner of the earth. [How, if Hezbollah has stopped fighting and is not even responding to Israeli aggressions?] As for Palestine, the scene, the image, the people, the blood, the victory, the dignity, and the honour are unified. Finally, I say to all our brothers and sisters in the homeland: This is a rare and historic opportunity for unity. Let us, for once, cast aside the hatred, conflicts, and disputes fabricated for the interests of our enemies. Let us establish and impose our sovereignty on both foes and friends. Let us prove to the world that we are not a people for rent or exploitation, but a people deserving of life with merit, dignity, and honor. Lebanese southerners, along with the Lebanese Army, proceed for third day liberating their towns that were occupied by Israeli occupation forces during the 66-day Israeli aggression.

Nice words, but expecting that the enemy “structures” will “crumble” on its own sounds quite silly, in my opinion.

Let’s now analyse the statements released last Monday by Ali Fayyad, member of Hezbollah-affiliated Loyalty to Resistance Bloc party and of the Lebanese Parliament, well summarized in the image above (source: Al Manar - all emphasis mine):

The enemy seeks to turn the border area into a disaster zone, burned and uninhabitable. What is the connection between the Wazzani orchards—a modern agricultural area spanning 10,000 dunams, featuring almond orchards, grapevines, and vegetables—and the pretexts claimed by the Israelis? Why are they completely destroying them? The looting and theft taking place are systematic and ongoing. What connection exists between these brutal practices and the Israeli claims about military infrastructure? These actions aim to render the area uninhabitable, complicating its reconstruction and revival for many years to come. We have adhered from the start to the Lebanese government’s directions and respected its commitments toward the area south of the river. Formal objections and limited political contacts are not enough. [Indeed!] We need an international campaign where the Lebanese government employs every tool at its disposal to stop and deter Israeli aggression. [Good luck with that!] Furthermore, the government’s stance must be clear and resolute. [Relying on the US-compromised Lebanese government?] There can be no compromise, we will not accept the Zionist enemy remaining in our land, not even a single day beyond the sixty-day deadline. [Notice the same wording used by Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem.] The government must declare its categorical rejection of this situation and adopt a firm policy to safeguard Lebanon’s rights and sovereignty. [Little Satan is already teeth chattering for fear!]

Here are some statements by Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah-affiliated Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc party and member of the Lebanese Parliament, in response to the recent attacks by Little Satan against Lebanon, the latest of which today, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Al Manar:

The Zionist aggression on Nabatieh and Zawtar is a new example of the permanent threat posed by this entity against our people and our country. The international community’s long-term disregard for the transgressions by this entity and its persistence in aggression has led it to the current state of rampage and violation of all laws. [It looks like he has not paid attention to the international community’s response to Israel’s genocide of Palestinian in Gaza in the last ~16 months!] [This aggression] confirms our conviction and the conviction of all the free peoples in their legitimate right to shoulder the national and moral responsibility against the aggression. The right of our people in Lebanon to confront the occupation and its attacks is a legitimate and sacred right that they can exercise at the time and place they deem appropriate. It is only natural for the determination of our resistant people to align with the state’s efforts when it fulfils its duty to protect the nation and its people. [Here we go with another Hezbollah official aligning with the US-supported Lebanese government that does nothing to protect its people!]

His fellow lawmaker Ihab Hamadeh was also quoted as saying:

Our only option and top priority is armed Resistance [YES!], and what is happening in the south now is a matter for the Lebanese state to address. [Oh, no!]

In summary, it is quite clear from all these statements and from the lack of Hezbollah’s reactions to ceasefire violations over the last ~2 months until today, even after new airstrikes, that Hezbollah has given up on fighting Israel, after the pager terrorist attack that injured thousands, the decapitation strikes on its leadership, the carpet bombing of Lebanon and the isolation from Iran and the fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria at the hands of “moderate jihadists” supported by Israel, Turkey and the Outlaw US Empire: all these events must have completely decimated and demoralized Hezbollah fighters unfortunately… and it is very likely that Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) threatened Lebanon and Hezbollah with further destruction, had they not accepted the ceasefire agreement with Little Satan. Maybe they even bribed the new cadres of Hezbollah, as they probably did with the Syrian Arab Army loyal to Bashar al-Assad and, before that, with the Iraqi troops in 2003 (see this article by the Independent and Simplicius The Thinker’s analysis).

However, it is also worth reporting what is being said by Israeli media, as quoted by Al Mayadeen. For instance, here is what Yonatan Adiri, former Israeli army officer, told to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, describing the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah as a “strategic trap that's hard to escape”:

Despite the tremendous military achievements in the 15 months of fighting on several fronts, Israel finds itself in the current two deals in Lebanon and Gaza in an inferior position stemming from the lack of a real ability to stand and leave the negotiations. Hamas is growing stronger, with every pulse (release of detainees), expanding its control over the residents of Gaza. Every week, Israel loses important leverage: the release of high-profile prisoners, Gazan civilians gradually returning to the northern Gaza Strip, and the crossings opening for unlimited aid from Egypt. In return, Hamas' image is strengthened both internally and in the Arab world. [In my opinion Hamas also risks losing all leverage, once all the hostages are returned to Israel] Israel is unable to withdraw from implementing the two plans in both sectors, and its enemies realize this and are blackmailing it accordingly, and it is in the trap. [Trump’s] initiative is a foundational step in Gaza led by the United States. Such a move would allow Israel, even if it lost short-term leverage, to transform Gaza into a regional issue and weaken Hamas’ control. Furthermore, it would send a clear message to Turkey and Iran that their strategy of “exporting the revolution” is facing an insurmountable obstacle.

And here is what Israeli journalist Rubi Hammerschlag said in an interview with Israeli broadcaster KAN 11:

If only we could see the same motivation among the residents of northern Israel as we do among the residents of southern Lebanon to return to their homes and destroyed villages.

Finally, speaking of Trump’s plan to expel Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan, this was dismissed by both countries, as reported by Al Mayadeen, with the Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, stating that Jordanian opposition to the displacement of Palestinians is “firm and will not change”, whereas the Egyptian Embassy shared a 2023 statement by its ambassador, Motaz Zahran, saying that “Egypt cannot be part of any solution involving the transfer of Palestinians into Sinai”. Bishara Bahbah, chairman of Arab Americans for Trump, also stated:

We categorically reject the president’s suggestion that the Palestinians in Gaza be moved — apparently forcefully — to either Egypt or Jordan. We don’t need wildish claims or statements relating to the fate of the Palestinians.

The Guardian also quoted Jordanian government spokesman Mohammad Momani as saying that Jordan’s…

national security dictates that the Palestinians must remain on their land.

…as well as Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari: